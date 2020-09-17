Step Back Pod: Luka Honors, Clippers Collapse & Mavs Trade Gossip

If it hadn't been for the COVID-19 pandemic, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic would've become the youngest player in league history to be selected to the All-NBA First Team.

Still, though, at 21 with two years remaining on his rookie contract, we think Mavs fans will be content with Doncic officially being the third player on that list, behind only LeBron James and Max Zaslofsky (don't worry, we had to look up our guy Max on Basketball-Reference.com too).

Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan start this week's episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast by discussing this accomplishment by Doncic, and why everyone needs to stop trying to place ceilings on his potential going. In the spirit of never doubting Doncic, co-host Matt Galatzan gives a bold prediction for the young star going into his third season.

After the Doncic praise, the conversation shifts to the NBA Playoffs, including the Los Angeles Clippers breathtaking (and enjoyable, if we're being completely honest and petty) collapse in Game 7 to the Denver Nuggets after holding a 3-1 series lead. Although most of the major headlines consisted of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George choking the series away, the guys make sure to give Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray their much-deserved credit and respect. The Clippers didn't just let the Nuggets come back and win the series. Denver just simply played better and took it from them.

Finally, the guys finish off this week's episode by answering all of your questions that were submitted this week with their Mavs Offseason Mailbag 2.0. Topics discussed in this section includes an offseason scenario that would net the Mavs both Victor Oladipo and Serge Ibaka, the idea of a Jae Crowder reunion in Dallas, whether Trey Burke and Willie Cauley-Stein could potentially make J.J. Barea an after thought and Dwight Powell expendable, and much, much more. Thanks for listening!