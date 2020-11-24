The Dallas Mavericks had a condensed, yet productive offseason, improving in multiple areas by way of the NBA Draft and trades. The Mavs also made some minor moves in free agency to finish things off.

And ... is at least part of the strategy a bit confounding?

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, the guys spend nearly an hour reviewing this Mavs offseason. From 'Tyrell Terry Fever', to Josh Green's seemingly endless motor and ability to contribute from Day 1, to James Johnson being an X-factor... and a black belt, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan analyze all of these moves from top to bottom.

READ MORE: Mavs 'Win The Night' With Green, Terry, Bey & Richardson Acquisitions

Although Josh Green was the higher pick at No. 18, there's been an incredible amount of increased interest in No. 31 pick Tyrell Terry over the last few days at DallasBasketball.com. Terry, who the Mavs think will fill into Seth Curry's old role nicely, shot 44% from the field and 41% from three in his only year at Stanford. Even more impressive, Terry shot 48% on catch-and-shoot threes, which is most-likely the kind of shot opportunities he will see the most when eventually getting minutes with Luka Doncic.

Although Terry can scorch the nets from deep, he can also finish very well at the rim as well, and even through contact. In his freshman season, Terry shot just over 60% at the rim, which is very good for a guard his size (Terry is 6-foot-2 and weighs 175 pounds). Not only could Terry take on Seth Curry's role and do well with it, but if we squint we can see he also shows flashes of Steph Curry and Trae Young in his game as well.

READ MORE: Inside A Mavs Pitch to Giannis

In the second half of this episode, the guys discuss the Mavs' confusing free agency strategy. Why were the Mavs willing to give Delon Wright a three-year contract worth $27 million last offseason, but not willing to offer Jae Crowder a three-year, $30 million contract this offseason (which is what Crowder signed with the Phoenix Suns)?

The Mavs haven't been willing to spend and go into the luxury tax since the current CBA was implemented in 2011. At what point does that become an issue? Shouldn't the Mavs be spending a lot now (within reason, of course - and we believe that Crowder deal was well within reason) while Doncic is still on his rookie contract?

All these questions and much, much more are answered here:

As always, thanks for listening, and be sure to subscribe if you haven't already! If you listen to the Mavs Step Back Podcast on Apple Podcasts, consider leaving us a review. It really helps us out, and we really appreciate it.