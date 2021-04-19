Will The Mavs Lose Jalen Brunson? - Podcast

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan discuss the Dallas Mavericks' recent losing skid, why they should consider benching Josh Richardson, Jalen Brunson's upcoming contract situation and much more!

The Dallas Mavericks couldn't have picked a worse time to go into an incredible funk. With just 16 regular season games remaining, the Mavs have lost four of their last five games, and Luka Doncic's miracle buzzer-beater in Memphis is the only thing that's kept that from being a five-game skid. The four losses in that span have been against the Spurs, 76ers, Knicks and Kings. Only one of those losses is understandable, given that the Mavs played the East-leading 76ers on the second night of a back-to-back.

The string of disappointing losses couldn't have come at a worse time for the Mavs, as the Portland Trail Blazers (the team the Mavs are chasing in the standings for the coveted sixth seed) have lost five of their last seven games. The good news for Dallas, however, is that they still have a decent chance at passing Portland in the standings if they can get back on track. The Blazers' schedule to finish the season is brutal, and the Mavs are still just two games behind them for the sixth seed despite all the recent losses.

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan discuss the Mavs' recent landslide and what the team's biggest issues are with just 16 games remaining in the NBA regular season. Should the Mavs bench Josh Richardson in favor of Jalen Brunson or Tim Hardaway Jr.?

Looking ahead to this summer, the Mavs have an interesting decision to make regarding Brunson's contract that most people haven't thought about yet. Will they make him a restricted free agent this summer or an unrestricted free agent next summer? Could they potentially guarantee his contract for next season while also agreeing to an extension to avoid any potential drama? Will Brunson even want a long extension if he isn't given a bigger role? Let's talk about!

