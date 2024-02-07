Mavs Trade Rumor: Hornets Want Josh Green & First-Round Pick for P.J. Washington; Worth It?

With a little more than 24 hours to go before the NBA trade deadline, new details have emerged from the Dallas Mavericks pursuit of Charlotte Hornets' P.J. Washington.

The NBA trade deadline is just one day way, and the Dallas Mavericks are currently working the phones, talking to several teams about several players as trade scenarios are thrown back and forth.

One player the Mavs have constantly been linked to in recent weeks is Charlotte Hornets versatile forward P.J. Washington, who is averaging 13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 45.2 percent overall and 33.1 percent from deep. NBA insider Marc Stein recently reported on the Hornets' interest in Mavs guard Josh Green, but he added a new wrinkle on Wednesday.

USA TODAY Sports

"It's not just Green [the Hornets want]," Stein wrote in his Substack thread. "The decision is Green AND a first. For a team with not a lot of trade assets, Dallas has to decide if it wants to burn two for a player who might not change their ceiling that much."

If the Mavs trade their 2027 first-round pick, it could really put them in a bind for the foreseeable future when it comes to future trade pursuits. If Dallas holds onto it, though, it could potentially have three first-round picks to include in trades this summer, assuming Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and company make the playoffs and convey their 2024 first-rounder to the New York Knicks.

The Hornets could just be posturing here, and maybe the two teams eventually meet in the middle by Dallas giving Charlotte Green and one second-round pick instead of a first. However, the Mavs really like and believe in Green, who has played much better basketball since coming back from an elbow injury that hindered him early in the season.

On the season, Green is averaging 8.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 48.1 percent overall and 40.9 percent from deep. Over his last 20 games since coming back from injury, Green is averaging 10.7 points while shooting 52.2 percent overall and 44.6 percent from deep.

Front offices alway have to walk a tightrope this time of year, but that's why they get paid the big bucks. We'll see if Mavs GM Nico Harrison's can push the right buttons to help his team win now and in the future.