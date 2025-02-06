SI

Mavs Fans Raising Money for Billboard Denouncing GM Nico Harrison After Luka Doncic Trade

Kristen Wong

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on during a stoppage in play during the first half of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center.
Dallas Mavericks fans aren’t sitting quietly after watching their franchise make irrevocable moves ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Thursday.

In one of the most stunning trades in league history, Dallas sent Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers in a three-team swap on Sunday, arguably selling away their future for an aging star in Anthony Davis. 

Mavs fans immediately protested the trade at American Airlines Center and paid tribute to Dončić by placing signs, flowers and memorabilia outside the arena, all of which were later removed by arena staff.

As a more permanent form of protest, one devoted Mavs fan decided to start a fundraising campaign for protest billboards to be displayed in Dallas denouncing general manager Nico Harrison and the Adelson family, which owns the franchise.

Fans have raised over $30,000 through three days so far for the GoFundMe campaign, which has a target goal of $82,600. 

“Trading away Luka Magic has left a deep void in the hearts of Dallas fans,” fundraiser organizer Jacob Posner wrote. “By banding together for this billboard campaign, we’re sending a strong, undeniable message to the Mavs front office: We refuse to be overlooked, and we deserve better decisions.”

Harrison apologized to the Mavericks fanbase but adamantly stood behind his decision to deal Dončić, stating that it was something “we believe in as an organization that’s going to make us better.”

The Dončić trade, which seemingly materialized out of thin air, was suspiciously kept secret in the Mavs building with even coach Jason Kidd being out of the loop. Former majority owner Mark Cuban, who also wasn’t involved in the negotiations, only received a call about the trade moments before it was announced.

Published
