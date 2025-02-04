Mark Cuban Reveals Exactly When He Learned Mavericks Were Trading Luka Doncic
Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban was just as shocked as the rest of the world when Luka Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis late Saturday night.
Cuban, who sold his majority stake in 2023, previously said how he wasn't involved in the trade, and he confirmed to Front Office Sports that he didn't know the trade was happening, but he did receive a call “just before it was announced.”
Cuban found the Doncic trade "confusing," and hasn't said too much about it other than "MFFL," which means "Mavericks Fan for Life."
Cuban played a huge role in the Mavericks getting Doncic in 2018 as the team moved up in the draft to select him when Cuban was the team governor. Doncic admitted he thought he would spend his entire career in Dallas, so the move prompted by general manager Nico Harrison came as a shock to him. He reportedly even cried when he found out he was being traded.
Mavericks fans are pretty upset about the Doncic trade, too, as some people protested outside of American Airlines Arena on Sunday.