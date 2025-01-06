Mavs Injury Woes Continue With Kyrie Irving to Miss Extended Time
Amid a four-game losing streak, the precipitation of bad news is not letting up for the Dallas Mavericks. According to Shams Charania and Tim MacMahon, Kyrie Irving will miss "one to two weeks," with a bulging back disc.
It comes on the heels of star backcourt-mate Luka Dončić leaving with injury on Christmas Day that will keep Dončić out for at least a month. The team has been sore for scoring since the injury, puttijng up 100 or fewer points in three of six contests including Christmas and is now down its two strongest scoring threats.
Klay Thompson, still healthy, ranks third in scoring per game, but is not an isolation threat like the fifth- and seventh-ranked Irving and Dončić, respectively. It will be difficult for him to maintain t he same offensive threat without creators on the floor with him.
With virtually a third of the team's per game scoring evaporating in recent weeks with the two big injuries, it'll no doubt create opportunity for other players on the roster to grab an offensive share.