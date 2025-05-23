Michael Malone Explains What Makes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander a 'Foul Artist'
One of the primary storylines that's emerged over the course of the opening Western Conference finals games has been Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's ability to draw fouls. The 26-year-old guard, who was named league MVP earlier this week, totaled 29 free throws in Game 1 and 2. The frustration on the Minnesota side with the quick whistle has been evident and many fans have expressed their own frustrations with SGA's tendency to sell those calls.
After he dropped 38 points (13 of which came at the free throw line) to win Game 2, longtime NBA head coach turned ESPN analyst Michael Malone explained what makes Gilgeous-Alexander such an "incredible foul artist."
"You think about trying to guard the best offensive players in the league nowadays, it's almost impossible," Malone told Scott Van Pelt after Game 2. "Any contact... A lot of times offensive players like Shai will initiate the contact or hook his arm looking to draw that contact. He is a foul artist. "
Gilgeous-Alexander averaged the second-most free throws per game in the NBA during the regular season with 8.8. His numbers kept steady into the postseason, averaging 8.7 attempts per contest entering the Western Conference finals. But Minnesota has struggled mightily to defend the MVP without fouling and SGA has averaged 14.5 FTA over the first two games of the series.
For some players, drawing fouls is indeed an art. That's the case with SGA. What makes him special is that he can score and affect the game in countless other ways when he isn't getting calls. So far, though, he's gotten plenty.
Game 3 is set for Saturday night. It will be fascinating to see if the whistle flips as the series moves to the Twin Cities.