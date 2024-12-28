Michael Malone Takes Massive Shot At Kings Owner After Mike Brown Firing
The firing of Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown initially came as a surprise to Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone—as it did for much of the NBA world.
Brown had recently led the Kings to the postseason for the first time in 17 years, and won the NBA Coach of the Year award. But when Malone thought about the news again, the situation was all too familiar to him, having previously coached the Kings from 2013-14.
“At first I was really shocked and surprised, and then I caught myself and said, ‘Why am I shocked and surprised?’" Malone told reporters on Friday. "For two reasons. One, because as an NBA head coach, you’re going to get the blame. When they win, it’s going to go to Sabonis and Fox. When you lose, it’s gonna go to Mike Brown. That’s the way it works.”
With the table now set, Malone fired a shot across the bow.
“And two, because who he works for. So I'm not surprised that Mike Brown got fired, because I got fired by the same person,” Malone said. “And what really pissed me off about it was that they lost last night, fifth game in a row … They have practive ths morning, he does his post media, and he’s in his car going to the airport to fly to L.A. And they call him on the phone. No class. No balls. That’s what I’ll say about that.”
Malone was the first head coach hired by Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé in 2013, failing to last even two seasons with the team. Since, Ranadivé has developed a reputation of keeping coaches on a short leash in Sacramento.
Malone would go on to get another coaching opportunity, becoming the Nuggets' head coach in 2015. Unlike in Sacramento, Malone was afforded multiple seasons to turn around the Nuggets, and has since led the franchise to seven straight playoff appearances and a championship in 2023.
Given Brown's coaching track record, and the Kings' reputation, it would be unsurprising to see Brown similarly land another coaching gig in the near future.