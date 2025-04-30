Mina Kimes Admits to Jinxing Bucks Ahead of Overtime Collapse vs. Pacers
The Milwaukee Bucks looked like they had Game 5 of their first-round series against the Indiana Pacers in the bag. Up by seven with less than a minute to play, it felt nearly certain that the Bucks would be able to extend the series and keep their hopes of making a run to a title alive.
Instead, the Pacers pulled off an impressive and improbable comeback, ending overtime on an 8-0 run over the final 40 seconds of the game to take down the Bucks and end their season.
There was a lot of potential blame to go around for the Bucks after the loss—costly turnovers, defensive lapses, shots that simply didn’t go in. One other person that could shoulder some of the blame? ESPN’s Mina Kimes.
Ahead of Wednesday’s episode of Around the Horn, Kimes opened up about the social media post she sent that came back to bite both her and the Bucks.
“Literally posted, ‘Gary Trent Jr. was unreal tonight. Glad the series stays alive. I’m enjoying it.’ Put my phone down, walked to the kitchen, turned around and my phone—I was like what is happening.
While we love to point out the when an announcer’s curse strikes at a critical moment, it’s tough to fault Kimes for this one. This game looked over as over can be, and Trent Jr. was very much the star for the Bucks in the extra period—right up until the moment where he turned the ball over to give the Pacers possession with a chance to win the game.
The lesson, as always: Never tweet.