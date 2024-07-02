Four Potential Suitors for DeMar DeRozan in NBA Free Agency
Dominoes continue to fall as the first week of 2024 NBA free agency continues.
Paul George ditched the Los Angeles Clippers and now resides in Philadelphia. Klay Thompson bid adieu to his Splash Brother Steph Curry to join the Dallas Mavericks. The lowly Detroit Pistons chose to give Tobias Harris a hefty bag.
One of the best players remaining on the open market is 34-year-old forward DeMar DeRozan, who just wrapped up his 15th NBA season and third with the Chicago Bulls. DeRozan can still score with the best of them, averaging 24.0 points per game last season, and has finished in the top-three in voting for the Clutch Player of the Year award the past two campaigns.
DeRozan, however, might not receive the lucrative offer in free agency that he covets. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that the new salary cap rules are preventing teams from offering DeRozan the three-year deal he's searching for. Wojnarowski suggested DeRozan might be better off inking a one-year deal and let the market reset next summer.
So, which teams should be in the market to sign DeRozan this summer? Let's take a look:
Miami Heat
The Heat's never-ending pursuit to lure another star free agent to South Beach to pair with Jimmy Butler continues. Pat Riley and company received bad news Tuesday when Donovan Mitchell, one of the Heat's latest star targets, agreed to a three-year max contract extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
DeRozan won't help the Heat get any younger, but he would give Miami another scoring option on the final year of Jimmy Butler's contract before he hits free agency next summer.
There is mutual interest between DeRozan and the Heat, according to the Miami Herald. But as of Tuesday, the Heat would only be able to offer him a $5.2 million midlevel exception or a veteran minimum contract, which is far less than what DeRozan is seeking.
Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers fell short in their pursuit of Thompson, as the Splash Brother reportedly took less money to sign with the Mavericks.
So, now what? The Athletic reported Tuesday that DeRozan is a Lakers target for their midlevel exception or a sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls. Per The Athletic, DeRozan is on a short list of players that LeBron James would be willing to make room for on the salary cap by taking less money on his upcoming new deal to stay in Los Angeles.
DeRozan, who grew up in Compton, Calif., and played college ball at USC, has addressed potentially returning home to play for either the Lakers in the past. But is he willing to take less? Or do the Lakers have enough assets to work out a sign-and-trade with Chicago?
Los Angeles Clippers
If you haven't heard, the Clippers are opening a new arena next season. And Paul George won't be introduced on opening night at the Intuit Dome after agreeing to sign with the 76ers.
The Clippers still do have James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, however, two aging stars that still can produce at a high level. DeRozan fits that bill, too, and could fill in the void that George left behind. Los Angeles can clear a bit of cap space by trading away Russell Westbrook, which they are rumored to be trying to do this offseason. A sign-and-trade is also possible here.
Golden State Warriors
The Warriors need to do something this offseason if they want to compete in the final years of Curry's tenure in the Bay Area.
So far this offseason, Golden State couldn't find a trade partner for Chris Paul and acquired just two second-round picks for franchise legend Thompson in a three-team sign-and-trade deal. The Warriors signed De'Anthony Melton on Monday, which is a nice move, but a starting lineup of Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green still feels like a play-in tournament roster at best.
While the Warriors could look for a trade for Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen, DeRozan is a cheaper option that they wouldn't have to give up highly coveted 21-year-old forward Kuminga. If they sign DeRozan to a cheap one-year deal, Golden State could procrastinate their big move to next offseason.