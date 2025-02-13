NBA All-Star Future Locations & Predictions: 2026, 2027 & Beyond
The 2025 NBA All-Star game is nearly here. Friday, February 14th will kick off All-Star weekend in the Bay Area, with events being held at Oakland Arena and the Chase Center in San Francisco, the former and current homes of the Golden State Warriors. It promises to be a star-studded weekend that features a few of basketball fans' favorite events—most notably the Slam Dunk contest, which is held annually on Saturday night of All-Star weekend.
As the festivities, along with a mid-season NBA break, draws near, it feels like a good time to look forward at future All-Star events. Hosting an All-Star game is a boon for an NBA team and the city it resides in. It's a cool honor that brings a lot of attention to the area and doesn't come with quite the same level of cost accommodation a larger event like the Super Bowl does for the host city. Above all there's a certain sheen that comes with living in a city where an All-Star game is being hosted. It's pretty cool.
Here's a look at future locations of the NBA All-Star game, as well as predictions for host cities way down the line.
NBA All-Star Game Future Locations
Entering the 2025 NBA All-Star game in the Bay Area, the league has announced the location of the next two All-Star games.
YEAR
ARENA
CITY
HOME TEAM
2026
Intuit Dome
Los Angeles, CA.
Los Angeles Clippers
2027
Footprint Center
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix Suns
NBA All-Star Game 2026
The 2026 NBA All-Star game will return to Los Angeles— but in a different venue for the first time ever. The Los Angeles Clippers opened up their own arena, the Intuit Dome, in Inglewood this season and the NBA rewarded this big step for the franchise with an ASG bid. It'll be the first L.A.-based All-Star game that doesn't take place at the home of the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA All-Star Game 2027
The 2027 NBA All-Star game will be held in Phoenix at the home of the Suns, the Footprint Center. It's the fourth All-Star game the city has hosted; it was last held in Arizona back in 2009. Phoenix is undoubtedly used to an All-Star crowd at this point given State Farm Stadium, located just outside of the city in Glendale, has hosted three Super Bowls in the last 16 years. It will be the first ASG hosted by Suns owner Mat Isbhia, who purchased the team in 2023.
Predicting Future NBA All-Star Game Locations
The NBA usually announces the host city of the All-Star game three years in advance. The 2027 ASG in Phoenix, for example, was announced in March of 2024. It is therefore reasonable to believe that fans will learn the 2028 All-Star game location by the end of this season.
Where could the 2028 event be held? What about beyond?
Boston
The Celtics have returned to championship form after winning the 2024 NBA Finals, and in general the C's have been one of the top teams in the NBA for nearly a decade now. Despite that, and despite the historical significance of the franchise over the lifespan of the NBA, Boston hasn't played host to an NBA All-Star game since the 1960s. This is likely because Boston, for all its traits, is not particularly optimized to host large groups like the All-Star game would demand. But as long as the Celtics remain championship contenders TD Garden will be a candidate for All-Star activities.
San Antonio
San Antonio last hosted an All-Star game back in 1996, when the Spurs had a superstar big man by the name of David Robinson. Well, the Spurs have yet another superstar big man. He goes by the name of Victor Wembanyama. And in a few years he will likely be one of the best players in the entire league should he continue on his current trajectory. It would make sense to capitalize on his international stardom with a home All-Star game.
Miami
Despite the fact that Miami is tied for most Super Bowls hosted, the city has only ever played host to one NBA All-Star game. That seems quite possible to change in the coming years. The Heat are in a period of transition so it's hard to say what kind of team or players they'll have in a few years, but one should never discount Miami when it comes to hosting these sorts of events.