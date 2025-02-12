NBA All-Star Game Ticket Prices: Cheapest and Most Expensive Tickets
NBA All-Star Weekend is right around the corner. San Francisco's Chase Center, the home of the Golden State Warriors, will host the event for the first time since opening its doors in 2019. The Bay Area last hosted the All-Star Game in 2000.
After Friday's Rising Stars and celebrity games, and Saturday's dunk contest, three-point shootout and skills competition, Sunday brings yet another new format for the All-Star Game. Rather than play a single game, it will be a tournament between three teams selected by TNT's Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith and the winner of the Rising Stars game.
The new format has drawn mixed reviews ahead of its debut, but it is still a hot ticket with just a few days until the tournament. Here is a look at just how much it will cost to attend this Sunday.
Cheapest NBA All-Star Game tickets
Getting into the Chase Center will cost fans nearly $1,000, no matter where they look for tickets.
Ticketmaster only has verified resale tickets available for the game, and they're pricey. The cheapest single ticket is currently selling for $983.26 (including all fees), for a seat in section 214, row 20—the last row of the baseline section. The cheapest sideline ticket is selling for $994.91 in section 209.
The Ticketmaster get-in price for the lower bowl is significantly more expensive, with a seat in section 109, row 24 selling for $2,596.79.
Fans can find slightly cheaper tickets on the secondary market, though the savings aren't significant at this time. SI Tickets currently has the cheapest ticket that we've seen, with a section 214, row 20 option selling for $922.
Most Expensive NBA All-Star Game Tickets
There aren't a ton of prime tickets listed through Ticketmaster for resale, but any NBA diehards looking to spend a small fortune on tickets has some options. The most expensive ticket is currently listed for $3,952.85, in section 111, row nine.
A number of secondary market sites have tickets priced at over $40,000, with SeatGeek currently coming in with the most expensive ticket at $47,294 for a seat in section 115, row six. Even among the most expensive tickets, there are far better deals to be found. Stubhub and SI Tickets both have seats available that come with hospitality options, including unlimited food and drink.
The new-look NBA All-Star Game takes place on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.