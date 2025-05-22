NBA Fines Anthony Edwards for Using Profane Language After Game 1 Loss to Thunder
The NBA fined Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards $50,000 on Wednesday night for "using profane language during a media interview" after the team's Game 1 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference finals.
The Timberwolves lost 114-88 in Game 1 to the Thunder. Edwards was disappointed with his performance, especially in regards to his shot total. He scored 18 points, which was his second-lowest output in the postseason so far.
After the game, Edwards told reporters that he "only took 13 f------ shots," which is the profanity the NBA fined him for. It was expected for him to earn a fine for cussing in his press conference.
This definitely wasn't Edwards's first fine of the 2024-25 season. His season total spiked up to over $400,000 from 25 fines this season, via Spotrac, most of which came from earning technical fouls. He had 18 technical fouls during the season, which was the most in the NBA.
Edwards was fined during the team's first round series vs. the Los Angeles Lakers when he used profane language towards Lakers fans. He even earned a $100,000 fine back in December for cussing on live television.