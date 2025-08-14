SI

NBA Board of Governors Officially Approves Lucrative Sale of Boston Celtics

An ownership group led by Bill Chisholm is set to take over the controlling interest in the franchise.

Wyc Grousbeck's sale of the Boston Celtics to Bill Chisholm has been unanimously approved by the NBA's Board of Governors.
The NBA Board of Governors unanimously approved the record $6.1 billion sale of the Boston Celtics to an investment group led by billionaire Bill Chisholm, the league announced on Wednesday.

The official announcement of the sale comes a year after the Celtics captured the NBA title. Weeks after winning their 18th title, longtime owner Wyc Grousbeck announced his intention to sell the team. Chisholm, a managing partner at STG Partners and Boston native, was ultimately awarded the franchise.

Wednesday's announcement is a formality to what Celtics fans already knew - that an ownership group led by Chisholm would purchase the franchise. The announcement from the NBA comes one day after a report that Grousbeck would no longer stay on as the team's governor during the transition through the 2028 season.

A report later in the day from ESPN's Ramona Shelburne clarified that Chisholm would take over the role as governor once the sale went final and Grousbeck would serve as the alternate governor and CEO of the franchise alongside Chisholm.

