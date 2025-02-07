LiAngelo Ball to Make TV Debut With All-Star Saturday Performance in San Francisco
LiAngelo Ball—the middle brother of Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo—is on the rise not as a basketball player, but as a rapper.
The 26-year-old's song "Tweaker" has taken the music world by storm of late, not only earning him notoriety in NBA and NFL locker rooms—but also landing him a record deal with Def Jam and Universal Music Group.
Now? Following a surprise performance at the Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders playoff game in January, Ball is set to make his television debut. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Ball will perform at the NBA's All-Star Saturday Night in San Francisco.
The Chase Center will now host the Slam Dunk Contest, Three-Point Contest, Skills Challenge, and a special performance from Ball on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Ironically, LiAngelo is the only Ball brother who will participate in All-Star Weekend. LaMelo was snubbed from an All-Star Game nod and Lonzo is still finding his footing after a serious knee injury.