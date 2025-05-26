NBA Fans Think Luka Doncic Lost a Lot of Weight in New Offseason Photos
With the NBA offseason in full tilt for most teams, the league's star players have found different ways to pass the time, from Draymond Green joining the NBA on TNT gang on-air to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant freely using X (formerly known as Twitter) to their heart's desires.
Over in Europe, Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Dončić was spotted at a Real Madrid basketball game, making a return to watch his boyhood club.
Dončić, who is set to play for the Slovenian men's national basketball team at EuroBasket this summer, looked like he's shed at least a pound or two in the newly released photos:
It's a noteworthy change in appearance for the 26-year-old, considering all the semi-recent buzz surrounding his reported conditioning issues after being traded by the Dallas Mavericks.
For those wondering if their eyes were deceiving them, Dončić has indeed been putting in the work to stay in shape this summer, per new reports.
"In the first phase of the long period between the seasons, Dončić, now without basketball, dedicated himself to transforming his body in Ljubljana, which includes both guided indoor conditioning and a modified diet. The first physical results are already very clearly visible, and the measurement results are also encouraging," wrote a Slovenian sports outlet, per a Google-provided translation.
Photos of Dončić's in-shape look have since gone viral on social media, with many fans commenting on the Lakers star's slimmer physique: