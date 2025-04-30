NBA Fans Were So Confused After Giannis Got Face-to-Face With Tyrese Haliburton’s Dad
Game 5 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers ended in dramatic fashion on Tuesday night, with the Pacers pulling out an incredible 8-0 run over the final 40 seconds of overtime to punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference semifinals and send the Bucks packing.
After the game, things immediately got pretty heated as the teams met for what is normally a pretty chill exchange of handshakes and pleasantries. This time, however, multiple Bucks and Packers players got into quite the shoving match.
The most unlikely pairing that squared off on the court was Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and the father of Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, who got face-to-face (well, face-to-chest, really) in what looked like a tense exchange.
While NBA fans were already pretty floored by the comeback they had just witnessed, that play on the court was quickly overshadowed by the odd matchup that took place immediately after the final horn sounded. Everyone was confused—why do Giannis and Haliburton’s dad apparently have beef?
Given that the exchange ultimately ended with a thumbs-up from Giannis, we can hope that things were worked out and all parties can move forward from here.
With the win, the Pacers move on to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals.