NBA Insider Issues Update on Luka Doncic's Health Heading into Game 4

The Lakers star battled through a Game 3 viral bug and was not feeling 100%.

Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic is feeling much better heading into Sunday's Game 4.
Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic was dealing with a viral stomach bug all throughout the day leading up to Friday night's Game 3 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Doncic ended up playing, albeit at less than 100%, and scored 17 points to go along with eight assists and seven rebounds in the 116-104 loss.

Heading into an important Game 4 on Sunday afternoon, Doncic is feeling much better, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

"Luka Doncic is rested and feeling much better," Charania said on NBA Countdown on Sunday. "Outside of a team meeting and individual treatment, I'm told Luka Doncic spent all of Saturday sleeping in his bed, which is something he could not do on Thursday and Friday when he was dealing with a viral bug."

Lakers coach J.J. Redick told the media during pregame that Doncic is "feeling better," confirming Charania's report.

A fully healthy Doncic is welcomed news for the Lakers, who are looking to even up the series at two games apiece on Sunday afternoon.

Tip-off from Minneapolis is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

