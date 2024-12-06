NBA Insider States Warriors 'On the Real Hunt' to Pair Steph Curry With Star
The Golden State Warriors continue to search for a superstar to suit up alongside 36-year-old guard Steph Curry.
ESPN's Shams Charania discussed Golden State's latest star pursuit during Friday's episode of NBA Today.
"I'm told the Warriors are on the real hunt for a star—a playmaker, a scorer—alongside Stephen Curry," Charania said. "You think back to the summer when they pursued Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz. They made a pitch to Paul George as a free agent with the Clippers. And the debate with the Warriors and teams that look into that situation is, for them, are they going to find [a star] externally of this roster currently? Or will it be in-house with a player like Jonathan Kuminga?"
Kuminga has long been viewed as the Warriors' greatest young asset for a potential big move. Now 22 years old and in his fourth season, Kuminga is averaging 14.8 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field.
Kuminga put together the best offensive night of his career in the Warriors' 99–93 win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday at Chase Center. In 33 minutes—his first game playing over 30 minutes this season—Kuminga posted a career-high 33 points on 13-of-22 shooting with nine rebounds and one block.
Curry sat out Thursday night due to management of a bilateral knee injury, but he was on the bench rooting on Kuminga and posted a message about the 22-year-old on social media after the game.
Whether Kuminga develops into the star Golden State has long hoped he becomes or just boosts his trade value to acquire a potential star in a future trade, coach Steve Kerr might have no choice but to give him more run in the rotation moving forward.
"The Warriors' future will be shaped over the next few weeks and the next couple months before the trade deadline," Charania said. "How can they get that next championship with Steph Curry and Draymond Green?"