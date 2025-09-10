NBA Investigating Free Agent Guard Malik Beasley for Gambling
The NBA is conducting an internal investigation into gambling allegations levied against free agent guard Malik Beasley, according to a report from David Purdum of ESPN.
Beasley was under federal investigation for gambling this offseason, but the veteran guard's attorney Steve Haney told ESPN earlier this summer that his client was no longer a target of the probe, which was the same one that earned former NBA forward Jontay Porter a lifetime ban from the league.
At the time the federal investigation was reported, Beasley was on the cusp of re-signing with the Pistons for a three-year deal worth $42 million, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. That offer has since been pulled.
The league's investigation is believed to be in its final stages. It remains to be seen what kind of punishment - if any- that Beasley will face for the gambling allegations.
In 82 regular season games last season, Beasley averaged 16.3 points per game on 43% shooting and a scorching hot 41.6% mark from three.