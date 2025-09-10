SI

NBA Investigating Free Agent Guard Malik Beasley for Gambling

Beasley's attorney said that the free agent guard is no longer the subject of a federal probe into gambling.

Mike McDaniel

Free agent guard Malik Beasley is under league investigation for gambling.
Free agent guard Malik Beasley is under league investigation for gambling. / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The NBA is conducting an internal investigation into gambling allegations levied against free agent guard Malik Beasley, according to a report from David Purdum of ESPN.

Beasley was under federal investigation for gambling this offseason, but the veteran guard's attorney Steve Haney told ESPN earlier this summer that his client was no longer a target of the probe, which was the same one that earned former NBA forward Jontay Porter a lifetime ban from the league.

At the time the federal investigation was reported, Beasley was on the cusp of re-signing with the Pistons for a three-year deal worth $42 million, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. That offer has since been pulled.

The league's investigation is believed to be in its final stages. It remains to be seen what kind of punishment - if any- that Beasley will face for the gambling allegations.

In 82 regular season games last season, Beasley averaged 16.3 points per game on 43% shooting and a scorching hot 41.6% mark from three.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NBA