NBA Unveils New-Look Basketball Design for In-Season Tournament Games
The full slate of NBA Cup games on Tuesday night will feature a brand new basketball on the court.
The league announced Tuesday that a new design will grace the leather of the Wilson-branded ball. The NBA Cup logo will be featured above the Wilson logo in front of a background of a bracket-themed layer is printed on the cover.
Officially sponsored by Emirates this year, the NBA Cup is an in-season tournament designed to put a bit of extra stakes into the first stretch of the lengthy 82-game regular season.
All 30 teams are split into six groups and will play NBA Cup games on every Tuesday and Friday evening through Dec. 3. From there, the top team from each group advances to the knockout round until there are two teams remaining for the championship, which will award the winning team with over $500,000 for each player on roster.
The Los Angeles Lakers, who were crowned the 2023-24 NBA Cup champions last season, will begin their in-season tournament slate on Friday night.