NBA Releases Statement Following Arrests of Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier in Alleged Gambling Scheme

The league has broken its silence after an active player and coach were arrested as part of an alleged illegal gambling scheme.

Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has been placed on leave effective immediately.
The FBI unsealed indictments of more than 30 individuals tied to illegal gambling activity on Thursday morning.

Among those arrested were Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. Billups allegedly took part in mafia-influenced illegal poker games, while Rozier allegedly helped confidants profit from prop bets on his games by voluntarily pulling himself out of contests due to injury.

The NBA released a statement on Thursday afternoon following the FBI press conference that formally announced the charges.

"We are in the process of reviewing the federal indictments announced today," the statement said. "Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups are being placed on immediate leave from their teams, and we will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities. We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and the integrity of our game remains our top priority."

There will certainly be more to come from this story as the NBA wraps its arms around this scandal that has grappled headlines in the first week of the 2025-26 regular season.

