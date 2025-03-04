NBA World Reacts to Kyrie Irving's Torn ACL Amid Tumultuous Mavericks Season
Things continue to get worse and worse for the Dallas Mavericks—and their fans—in 2025.
First, the team traded star Luka Doncic trade to the Los Angeles Lakers. Then, on Monday, they decided to raise ticket prices 8% for next season. Now? Guard Kyrie Irving is out for the season with a torn ACL.
A devastating blow, especially considering the season Irving was putting together. As pointed out by ESPN's Shams Charania, the 32-year-old is currently the only player in the league averaging at least 20 points while shooting 40% from three and 90% from the free throw line. "[It's] the fifth season in his career with those statistics," Charania added. "Second most all-time to Stephen Curry."
Brutal.
Given the series of unfortunate events in Dallas over the last month-plus, the NBA world reacted justly to the news of Irving's season ending injury.
Here's a look:
The Mavericks are just 6-7 since trading Doncic to Los Angeles and are the 10th seed in the Western Conference.