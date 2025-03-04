SI

NBA World Reacts to Kyrie Irving's Torn ACL Amid Tumultuous Mavericks Season

Just brutal.

Mike Kadlick

Kyrie Irving is helped off the court by Anthony Davis.
Kyrie Irving is helped off the court by Anthony Davis. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Things continue to get worse and worse for the Dallas Mavericks—and their fans—in 2025.

First, the team traded star Luka Doncic trade to the Los Angeles Lakers. Then, on Monday, they decided to raise ticket prices 8% for next season. Now? Guard Kyrie Irving is out for the season with a torn ACL.

A devastating blow, especially considering the season Irving was putting together. As pointed out by ESPN's Shams Charania, the 32-year-old is currently the only player in the league averaging at least 20 points while shooting 40% from three and 90% from the free throw line. "[It's] the fifth season in his career with those statistics," Charania added. "Second most all-time to Stephen Curry."

Brutal.

Given the series of unfortunate events in Dallas over the last month-plus, the NBA world reacted justly to the news of Irving's season ending injury.

Here's a look:

The Mavericks are just 6-7 since trading Doncic to Los Angeles and are the 10th seed in the Western Conference.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NBA