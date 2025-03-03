NBA Fans React to Mavericks Increasing Ticket Prices After Luka Doncic Saga
Dallas Mavericks fans have been collectively reeling over the past few weeks, and just took another punch on Monday.
The Mavericks announced their season ticket prices for the 2025-26 season,` and they are going up precipitously. On average, prices will jump by more than eight percent and certain seats will jump by more than 10%.
The Mavericks have faced intense backlash after trading superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers before the NBA trade deadline. The deal brought Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a first-round pick to Dallas, but sent the franchise cornerstone to a Western Conference rival. Fans were generally not pleased. Increasing ticket prices won't do much to help matters.
The response on social media wasn't positive.
Since landing Davis, the Mavericks have already lost him to injury and have dropped to 10th in the Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, the Lakers, led by Doncic and LeBron James, have soared up the rankings to No. 2 in the conference. It has to have been brutal for fans of the franchise to watch.
Now Mavericks fans are taking it on the chin again.