Nets Sign David Muoka: What He Brings and His Chances of Making the Team
With training camp just over a week away, the Brooklyn Nets are continuing to fill out their roster as they head into a rebuilding season with a team full of young players.
The organization’s most recent reported move came on Monday afternoon, when Spotrac’s Keith Smith announced that they would be signing center David Muoka.
Muoka spent the 2024-2025 season with the Chicago Bulls' G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls. While starting 23 games in the G League, he totaled averages of 11.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 64.6% from the field.
This won't be Muoka's first experience in the Nets organization, the 6-foot-10 center spent the 2023-2024 G League season with the Long Island Nets and also played with Brooklyn in the 2024 NBA Summer League. This past season showed encouraging progression from his rookie year with Long Island, when he averaged just 4.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.
What Could He Bring to the Nets?
During his time at both Lamar University and University of Nevada Las Vegas, Muoka proved to be a versatile, high-intensity defender with his shot-blocking ability and reliable rebounding. In 2021, he was named the Southland Conference's Player of the Year after leading the conference with 2.9 blocks per game to go along with 6.8 rebounds per game.
The Hong Kong native may not be an effective scorer just yet, but on a team lacking a reliable defensive paint presence outside of Nic Claxton, Muoka could provide valuable minutes as a strong defender coming off the bench. Although he hasn't had the chance to prove his defensive capabilities at the NBA level just yet, his performance in the G League indicates that he could be ready for the opportunity.
Will He Make the Team?
With the recent re-signing of Day’Ron Sharpe, and as the team monitors the development of Noah Clowney and rookie first-round pick Danny Wolf, it will be tough for Muoka to earn a spot on the Nets’ NBA roster. While Muoka's defensive efforts might catch the eye of Brooklyn's coaching staff during training camp, the team has already prioritized other players at the position.
Based on his performance last season with Windy City, he's proven that he could at least be an effective G League player. If one Brooklyn's NBA frontcourt players get injured, or is traded, Muoka could finally get his shot at the NBA.