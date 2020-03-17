Nets Insider
Top Stories
News

Could June NBA Return Mean An Early Return For Kevin Durant As Well?

Eric Webb

As we’re now in day five of this NBA suspension due the Coronavirus pandemic, many are wondering what this means for the injured stars of this league regarding when they can make their long-awaited return to the court. With that being said look no further than Brooklyn’s best player, Kevin Durant, who arguably was the best player in the league before he tore his Achilles.

USATSI_13421095_153628568_lowres

It’s been nine months since Durant went down with that terrible injury in the NBA Finals last year. Shortly after the injury it was concluded that the 10x All-Star would miss around 12 months. Then earlier this season, after Durant brought his talents to Brooklyn, Nets GM Sean Marks told everyone that they shouldn’t get their hopes up about a 2019-20 return because Durant won’t play until the 2020-21 season.

Now however, since this coronavirus has the world at a stand still and the NBA season at a pause one would think this may change things. Commissioner Adam Silver said a few days ago that the NBA season would be on a hiatus for at least 30 days, but new reports are saying that mid to late June is looking more realistic. That’s right around the time that Durant is expected to be all healed up, but hold your horses, according to KD’s longtime business partner, Rich Kleiman.

“Honestly, not very realistic from my standpoint, and not even spoken about,” said Kleiman. “It feels like (Durant playing in the 2019-20 season) clearly was not something that was in the cards prior to all this. And now, I think just like the rest of the world, it’s hard to take anything more than day by day.”

Therefore don’t be so quick to have Durant helping the Nets during their playoff run this year. It should be a good feel out process for Brooklyn, but we (the basketball world) have already seen what happens when KD is rushed back from an injury prematurely, and we don’t want to take those kinds of chances. After all, $38 million of the $164 million that Durant signed for with the Nets is being paid out to the 2x NBA champion while he sits on the sideline. Brooklyn wouldn’t want to make that number go up.

The Nets are better off playing it safe and saving Durant for next season when Kyrie Irving is also back and the team is at full strength.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA hiatus could spell potential return for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving with Nets

Nets fans can dream, can't they?

Rick Laughland

Nets Win Over the Lakers Means More Than You Think

Nets could win it all pretty soon

Eric Webb

NBA suspending season amidst Coronavirus is the responsible action to take

The health crisis goes beyond just sports and entertainment world.

Rick Laughland

Don't Look Now But Chris Chiozza Is Finding His Way In the League

Chris Chiozza is making the most of his time with the Brooklyn Nets

Eric Webb

Brooklyn Nets to play Thursday night game versus Golden State Warriors in an Empty Arena due to Coronavirus concerns

The team from the Bay Area is taking precautions and will close The Chase Center from fans entering.

Rick Laughland

Nets stun Lakers 104-102 as Spencer Dinwiddie sinks late-game winner

Brooklyn earns a hard-fought victory in Los Angeles.

Rick Laughland

Kevin Durant dunks over Nicolas Claxton in Nets' 4-on-4 practice

The Nets superstar is making great strides this offseason.

Rick Laughland

DeAndre Jordan calls reports that star players voted Kenny Atkinson out 'bull----'

Nets big man denies report that Kenny Atkinson was forced out by star players.

Rick Laughland

Nets Knock Off Bulls 110-107 Despite Late-Game Push

No Atkinson, no problem as Nets beat Bulls at Home

Eric Webb

Kenny Atkinson reportedly had fallout with Spencer Dinwiddie and contingent of Nets' locker room

BROOKLYN NETS AND KENNY ATKINSON MUTUALLY AGREE TO PART WAYS.

Rick Laughland