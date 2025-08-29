Derrick Coleman Looks Back at Dunking on Shaq: Remembering His Nets Career
As the New Jersey Nets' first No. 1 overall pick, Derrick Coleman was part of some of the franchise’s more memorable moments, including being the organization’s second player to win Rookie of the Year and helping make them a regular playoff contender after a postseason drought.
While he garnered some impressive accolades with the Nets, one of Coleman's most memorable moments with the team came when he dunked on future Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, who was a rookie with the Orlando Magic at the time.
During an interview posted to the Nets' X page, Coleman explained that the two big men were jawing back and forth before the moment finally came.
"I'll never forget his game because we were talking so much trash. Shaq said 'hey man, i''m going to get 40 tonight.' I said 'no, you won't get 40 with me in here'," Coleman said. "That's why I gave him the finger [wag]."
He didn't drop 40, but O'Neal still managed to put up 29 points while grabbing 15 rebounds and blocking three shots. However, Coleman and the Nets got the last laugh, as the former No. 1 overall pick scored 30 points and brought down nine rebounds while helping lead the Nets to a 124-113 win.
While O'Neal was undoubtedly the most dominant big man of his era, Coleman held his own against him throughout his career. Over the course of 26 matchups, Coleman averaged 18.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, and two assists per game.
Although he only spent the first five seasons of his career with the Nets, he played the best basketball of his career with the organization. During that stretch, Coleman earned two All-NBA selections and an All-Star appearance while leaving the team with career averages of 19.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.
His best season in New Jersey came during the 1992-1993 campaign, when he led the Nets to the playoffs while averaging a career-high 20.7 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Throughout his 15-year NBA career, Coleman averaged 16.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
In recent years, Coleman has remained a familiar face around the organization, participating in several series on the team’s social media pages, including “One Night in Brooklyn”, an interview series where he relives his time with the team while appearing alongside other former notable Nets like Kenny Anderson, Kenyon Martin, and Buck Williams.