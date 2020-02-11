NetsInsider
Dinwiddie Game Winner Helps Nets Edge Pacers 106-105

Eric Webb

With a go-ahead shot, Spencer Dinwiddie called game when he hit a jump shot to help the Nets take this matchup against the Pacers 106-105 tonight at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Brooklyn is now 6-3 in their last nine games as they try to turn things around on this playoff push.

Tonight the Nets shot pretty average from the field, shooting 40.2% FG, but a lot of guys made the best of their opportunities as seven players scored in double digits, including the whole starting lineup. Not to mention DeAndre Jordan, for the second game in a row had another double-double off of the bench with 11 points and 19 rebounds. Dinwiddie led the way for the Nets with 21 points (11 scored in the 4th quarter), 11 assists and six rebounds.

Scoring wasn’t the only bright spot in the Nets offense though. They took care of the ball again, getting only 10 turnovers. They also dominated on the offensive boards outrebounding Indiana 14-6 down there.

As impressive as the collective effort on offense was, Brooklyn made the most of their defensive possessions as well, especially in the fourth quarter. The whole game Indiana struggled to knock down shots from behind the arc, going 7-30. In that final period they didn’t let the Indiana hit even one. They also only sent the Pacers to the free throw line only twice, playing smart defense.

Domantas Sabonis led the way with a triple-double for the Pacers with 23 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. It wasn’t enough though as he only scored nine of those 23 in the final period and no Pacer scored in double digits despite going into the quarter with an 80-77 lead.

“It felt really good, battling back because of our defense on the road. Those are always better in my opinion,” said Caris Levert. “He’s [Dinwiddie] a tough cover for anybody. It’s tough to stay in front of him and not foul him. Especially when he’s hitting shots. He wasn’t hitting them tonight but he still found a way late in the game to get to the line, get himself going. Then the step back was huge for the game.”

