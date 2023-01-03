Gregg Popovich Shares Kevin Durant Team USA Story

During their time with the United States Men's National Team, the San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich and Kevin Durant have won handfuls of gold medals. In that span, both have forged plenty of stories. Before Monday night's matchup between the Spurs and the Brooklyn Nets, the 73-year-old coach shared one of them.

Throughout the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which was played in the summer of 2021, many teammates raved about Durant's leadership. In the eyes of Popovich, the way the Nets superstar forward was able to lead by example made him the clear-cut leader for the Olympic squad.

"He set an example for everybody else. I don't think a lot of people understand. They just think he's talented and he's really good at getting his shot off, and so on and so forth," Popovich said of Durant pregame. "When practices were over, not just the other players but the coaching staff, we'd all be mesmerized, and watch him go through his individual workout."

After practices, Durant would continue to sharpen his irons. In those post-practice sessions, Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy would work with the superstar forward. The Team USA players, along with the coaching staff, would be left in awe of Durant's showcase after hours.

"We go over at one of the baskets; usually Will Hardy would take him over there and he busted Will Hardy’s butt for like 45 minutes chasing balls," Popovich said. "Throwing it back to him as he did his workout, starting inside, going outside, making moves, pivoting, doing the whole deal. It was just his way.

"I don't think other players from other teams did those sorts of things. Love the game in that way to really work on all the basics all the fundamentals. It was special. He was the leader of the group, for sure.”

There is no secret Durant, who is having a career year at 34 years old, is a student of the game. He continues to improve on both ends of the floor and disclosed his latest assignment is sharpening his ability to read opposing defensive coverages on him. His passion for hooping and never settling is where Popovich really appreciates his craft.

“If he gets better that would be wonderful for him. But I don't know how you can get a whole lot better. He's doing a great job," Popovich stated. "He loves the game as much as anybody has ever loved the game. He just wants to play.”