Harris Set To Defend His Mountain Dew Three-Point Championship in Chicago During All-Star Weekend

For the second straight year the Brooklyn Nets’ Joe Harris will be competing in the Mountain Dew 3-Point Contest on All-Star Saturday night in Chicago. This time Harris will be defending his title since he took home the trophy last year, representing Brooklyn the best way possible.

When he won his first three-point contest in Charlotte during last year’s All-Star weekend, with all due respect Harris’ competition wasn’t as steep as it is this year.

Last year he beat out Dirk Nowitzki, Buddy Hield, Khris Middleton, Devin Booker, Danny Green, Steph Curry, Seth Curry, Kemba Walker, Damian Lillard and Trae Young. Needless to say those are all respectable opponents. However this year Harris really has his work cut out for him when you look at who he’s going against.

In 2020’s Mountain Dew 3-Point Contest in Chicago these are the other participants: Davis Bertans, Devin Booker, Devonte’ Graham, Buddy Hield, Zach Lavine, Duncan Robinson and Trae Young.

Out of this group Harris has the third best three-point percentage (40.8% 3FG) this season compared to his opponents though. Ahead of him is only Duncan Robinson (Miami) and Davis Bertans (Washington), so he has that going for him. However, Harris has the second worst three-pointers made average amongst this group with only 2.4 3PM per game.

Since Harris is defending his championship, he shouldn’t be counted out but it’s something worth noting going into Saturday night.