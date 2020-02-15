NetsInsider
Top Stories
News

Harris Set To Defend His Mountain Dew Three-Point Championship in Chicago During All-Star Weekend

Eric Webb

For the second straight year the Brooklyn Nets’ Joe Harris will be competing in the Mountain Dew 3-Point Contest on All-Star Saturday night in Chicago. This time Harris will be defending his title since he took home the trophy last year, representing Brooklyn the best way possible.

When he won his first three-point contest in Charlotte during last year’s All-Star weekend, with all due respect Harris’ competition wasn’t as steep as it is this year.

Last year he beat out Dirk Nowitzki, Buddy Hield, Khris Middleton, Devin Booker, Danny Green, Steph Curry, Seth Curry, Kemba Walker, Damian Lillard and Trae Young. Needless to say those are all respectable opponents. However this year Harris really has his work cut out for him when you look at who he’s going against.

In 2020’s Mountain Dew 3-Point Contest in Chicago these are the other participants: Davis Bertans, Devin Booker, Devonte’ Graham, Buddy Hield, Zach Lavine, Duncan Robinson and Trae Young.

Out of this group Harris has the third best three-point percentage (40.8% 3FG) this season compared to his opponents though. Ahead of him is only Duncan Robinson (Miami) and Davis Bertans (Washington), so he has that going for him. However, Harris has the second worst three-pointers made average amongst this group with only 2.4 3PM per game.

Since Harris is defending his championship, he shouldn’t be counted out but it’s something worth noting going into Saturday night.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Will Dinwiddie Take Home The Taco Bell Skills Challenge Trophy While Representing Brooklyn?

Dinwiddie tries to take home second trophy in All-Star 2020 Taco Bell Skills Challenge

Eric Webb

Nets Snap Raptors 15-Game Win Streak With 101-91 Victory

Eric Webb

Dinwiddie Game Winner Helps Nets Edge Pacers 106-105

Dinwiddie game winner propels Nets to 106-105 victory

Eric Webb

Kevin Durant practicing 1-on-1 skills at Nets practice; don't rule out late season return just yet

Nets superstar is making big strides during the rehab process.

Rick Laughland

Nets Fall to Raptors As Raptors Win 14th Straight

Levert misses go-ahead shot as Nets Fall to Raptors 119-118

Eric Webb

Kevin Durant: 'I never considered playing for the Knicks'

The Nets superstar squashes any rumors that he wanted to play at MSG.

Rick Laughland

Nets Blowout Warriors 129-88 To Win 5 Of Last 7

Nets go 5-2 against losing opponents

Eric Webb

Kevin Durant running for the first time since Achilles surgery back in June

Nets forward making some progress.

Rick Laughland

Two Nets To Represent Brooklyn At This Year's All-Star Weekend in Chicago

Dinwiddie and Harris to try and win again at 2020 All-Star weekend

Eric Webb

Levert Leads Nets to 119-97 Victory over Suns

Levert scores 29 in first start since injury

Eric Webb