Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons

The Nets head to Detroit to play the Piston on Sunday night. Brooklyn, who are coming off it’s fifth-straight win and having won nine of their last ten games, will be very healthy for the matchup.

The team will be without Patty Mills (non-COVID illness vs. Pistons. The Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn spoke about Mills’ illness last week, explaining that he doesn’t believe it’s serious. Mills did not travel with the team to Toronto on Friday. The illness will cost the veteran guard his second straight game on Sunday night.

The Nets will also be without a majority of their young players on Sunday night: David Duke Jr. (G League - Two Way), Kessler Edwards (G League - Assignment), Day’Ron Sharpe (G League - assignment), and Alondes Williams (G League - Two-Way) are all with the Nets G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets.

On the other side, the Pistons will be without rising star Cade Cunningham (left tibia stress fracture), Isaiah Livers (right shoulder sprain), Braxton Key (G League Two-Way), and Buddy Boeheim (G League Two-Way).

Brooklyn have won six-straight games against Detroit. If the Nets can pick up the road win on Sunday night, it would mark the longest winning streak vs. the Pistons in franchise-history (seven games). The Nets have also won three-straight road games and the current five-game active winning streak is the third-longest streak in the league. Only the New York Knicks (six games) and the Memphis Grizzlies (seven games) have longer active win streaks.

The matchup is slated to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET. The two teams will face off two more times after Sunday night with each team hosting one game.