Injury Report: Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets

The injury reports for the Brooklyn Nets and the Detroit Pistons have been revealed ahead of their Thursday night matchup.

The Brooklyn Nets have been cautious with several players in the second game of back-to-backs this season. After losing to the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night, the team welcomes the Detroit Pistons into Barclays Center.

The Nets have listed four players on their injury report heading into Thursday's matchup. The team has listed veteran wing Royce O'Neale (left hip soreness) as probable and guard Seth Curry (right knee soreness) as questionable vs. the Pistons.

Brooklyn has ruled cornerstone superstar Kevin Durant (right knee - MCL sprain) and second-year big Day'Ron Sharpe (lower back soreness) out for the second game of the back-to-back.

For the Pistons, the team's injury report is a flooded one. Detroit will be without big Marvin Bagley III (right hand, metacarpal fracture), cornerstone guard Cade Cunningham (left tibia, stress fracture), and veteran guard Corey Joseph (low back soreness). The team has also assigned two players to their NBA G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise: Buddy Boeheim (G League - Two Way) and Jared Rhoden (G League - Two Way).

Detroit has two key role players listed as questionable heading into Thursday's matchup vs. the Nets: Isaiah Livers (left ankle sprain) and Isaiah Steward (left shoulder soreness. There is no further update on their status' at the time of this writing.

Brooklyn has dominated Detroit over the last few seasons. The team holds the longest-ever win streak against the Pistons, at seven games. The win streak dates back to March 13, 2021. To dive deeper, the Nets actually haven't lost to the Pistons at Barclays Center since April 4, 2018.

The matchup is slated to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on YES Network.