Injury Update: Kyrie Irving Suddenly OUT for Nets vs. Warriors

In an unexpected twist of events, the Brooklyn Nets will be without Kyrie Irving against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night at Barclays Center. The team has ruled Irving (right calf tightness) out for the matchup. The news comes a day after the Nets were slated to have their first clean injury report since 2019.

Irving, who commonly holds his pregame warmups at least three hours ahead of tip-off was doing his usual shooting. During his warmups, he suffered right calf tightness.

“It just came after, he did some shooting a little bit earlier when he arrived and then came to me and said he experienced a little bit of tightness," said Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn pregame. "So want to get him checked out a little bit and see what the update is hopefully soon.”

There is no further update at the time of this writing on the severity of the Nets guard's injury. This is the second game Irving will miss due to injury. The eight total games he previously missed were due to a team-imposed suspension for posting a link to a film that contains antisemitic material in November. Since being reinstated, Irving has helped Brooklyn pave a 12-3 overall record.

Shortly before Irving was downgraded from questionable to out, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke about Brooklyn's recent success - a six-game winning streak and having won 10 of their last 11 games.

“Well, it just looks like they've gotten healthy. They obviously got a lot of talent. So their guys are cooking and playing well together," said Kerr pregame. "They're in a good groove.”

The Nets will also be without David Duke Jr., Kessler Edwards, Day'Ron Sharpe, and Alondes Williams. Those young Nets are on G League assignment in Las Vegas.