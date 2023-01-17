Injury Update: Kyrie Irving's Final Status vs. Spurs

The Brooklyn Nets will be without superstar point guard Kyrie Irving vs. the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night at AT&T Center.

The team has officially downgraded the Nets point guard from questionable to out with right calf soreness. It will mark the 11th game Irving has missed this season.

The Nets headed into the game missing only one rotation player, but unfortunately, it's their biggest weapon on both ends of the floor in Kevin Durant (Isolated MCL sprain). The team will also be missing two-way guard David Duke Jr (G League two-way), Kessler Edwards (G League assignment), and newly signed two-way guard Dru Smith (G League two-way) who will all be with Brooklyn's G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets.

After Irving's scratch pregame, Brooklyn will have only one member of their 'Big 3' on the hardwood Tuesday night: their star point forward Ben Simmons. He is available for Tuesday's game vs. San Antonio.

Simmons was a late scratch in Sunday's home win against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to back soreness - an injury he most notably underwent off-season surgery with. There is no further update on whether the point forward will be on a minutes restriction on Tuesday night. The Nets' head coach Jacque Vaughn stated that he was hopeful the point forward would only miss one game with back soreness and did not need an MRI.

For the Spurs, the team will also only be missing one key rotation player - Devin Vassell (left knee procedure). San Antonio will also be missing a few G League players: Dominick Barlow, Charles Bassey, and Blake Wesley. Doug McDermott remains questionable with upper back tightness and is expected to be a game-time decision.