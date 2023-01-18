Injury Update: What To Know About Kyrie Irving's Calf Soreness

The Brooklyn Nets (27-15) scratched Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness) from the lineup hours before their matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (13-31) on Tuesday night. Despite being downgraded to out, there isn't too much to worry about with Irving going forward.

During his pregame media availability, Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn provided some updates on Irving and his injury. The superstar guard's calf soreness is deemed day-to-day.

"He just reported a little tightness. It's essentially just day-to-day," Vaughn told reporters pregame. "He'll get some treatment and check on him tomorrow, and hopefully this is short-term."

The Tuesday matchup vs. San Antonio will mark the 11th game Irving will miss this season. The only other game he missed due to injury was also due to right calf soreness.

Brooklyn's superstar guard dealt with calf soreness earlier this season. Two hours before the Nets matchup vs. the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 21, Irving reported calf tightness after his pregame warmups and was a late scratch from the lineup.

Acknowledging the injury history with Irving and calf soreness, there isn't much worry from the team this time around. After Irving receives treatment for the injury, the hope is that the guard suits up against the Phoenix Suns (21-24) on Thursday, Jan. 19.

"I hope so, that's definitely the hope," Vaughn responded. "That after a day, he'll get some treatment and hopefully be ready to go against Phoenix."

There is also some news with Brooklyn's cornerstone, Kevin Durant (isolated MCL sprain - right knee). The superstar forward, who is projected to be sidelined till the second week of February, did not travel with Brooklyn.

Instead of being with the Nets on their three-game West Coast trip, he remained in the borough to focus on his rehab. The team returns back to the East Coast following their matchup vs. the Warriors on Sunday, Jan. 22.