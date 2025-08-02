Is Nic Claxton the Next Nets Trade Piece Amid Offseason Moves?
The Brooklyn Nets aren't done making offseason moves despite already shaking up their roster this summer. Amid free agency, the Nets have added former Philadelphia 76ers wing Ricky Council IV to a one-year deal.
Council averaged 7.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in his second NBA season, so he definitely has some promise with his development. At 23 years old, he could be a piece for the Nets in the near future. However, Brooklyn now has 19 players rostered, which means some cuts need to be made.
One player to potentially watch on the market is center Nic Claxton. The defensive anchor has been with the team for six seasons, but he has been involved in trade rumors for the last year, given the Nets' status in a rebuild.
At the trade deadline in February, there was speculation that Brooklyn could move its starting center, but he has remained on the roster after signing a four-year, $97 million deal with the team in 2024. This year, trade rumors are expected to ramp up with an influx of young talent on the roster.
The 26-year-old averaged 10.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks last season. It wasn't his best, as his peak was 2023 when he finished ninth in Defensive Player of the Year voting. However, he is still regarded as a great rebounder and defender, playing a specific role so well. While playing with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, he quickly became a high-impact role player.
Many teams around the league still need a center like Claxton. Organizations like the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Orlando Magic have the pieces to trade for the 6-foot-11 big man in a mutually beneficial deal. Brooklyn could free up even more cap space while taking back future assets in a trade.
The Nets could easily cut down on roster spots by waiving players, and while a Claxton trade wouldn't exactly help free up space, it's something to look out for with Brooklyn making moves this late in the summer. August is generally supposed to be a period where buzz dies down and teams get ready for training camp, but the Nets have remained active.
Trading Claxton would also free up opportunities for younger bigs such as Danny Wolf and Noah Clowney. As Brooklyn rebuilds, the focus has become player development and youth rather than being competitive. A potential Claxton departure would emphasize that narrative.