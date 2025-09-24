Jordi Fernandez Gets Candid on Emotional Reunion with Michael Porter Jr.
Michael Porter Jr. is expected to take on a role the size of which he's yet to see since being drafted back in 2018. Often viewed as a third option with the Denver Nuggets, Porter's move out east is expected to bring the largest workload Porter's been asked to handle.
The idea of getting Porter out of his comfort zone is a complex one, but his former assistant in Denver, now-Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez, is looking forward to giving the 6-foot-10 forward a new opportunity.
"He's an elite shooter...great rebounder and great cutter," Fernandez said per the Associated Press. "The good thing is I have a previous relationship with him, and that makes it a little easier for me. But I am going to ask him to do things he's never done before, and for those reasons I think he's up for the challenge."
Analytically and efficiency-wise, Porter's years under Fernandez were the best of his career. During Fernandez's time with the Nuggets (from 2018 to 2022), Porter was not only a better offensive player but also a far better defensive player. It'll be interesting to see if Porter's defensive effort improves upon landing in Brooklyn. Perhaps taking his game to a new level on that end of the court is what Fernandez is going to ask of Porter, which he's "never done before."
If that's what Fernandez meant by that statement, it wouldn't be so hard to believe. His system is built on toughness, grit and effort—on both ends of the court—and Porter will have to buy into it now that Fernandez is in charge, rather than Mike Malone (or David Adelman).
What Fernandez didn't reveal is where in the lineup he'll use Porter. His frame and rebounding skills enable him to play the four, but Brooklyn could also experiment with a larger rotation that puts Porter at the three. However, if he is running somewhere on the wing, his perimeter defense will have to improve.
Once training camp and preseason are underway, we'll have a better idea of how Fernandez plans to utilize his old friend. Until then, we're left with the interpretations of quotes from the second-year head coach and our own speculation.