Kyrie Irving Upgraded to Available vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Brooklyn Nets have reinstated superstar guard Kyrie Irving from his team-imposed suspension, which cost Irving a total of eight-straight games. He will officially return to the court against the Memphis Grizzlies Sunday night.

"Kyrie [Irving] took ownership of his journey and had conversations with several members of the Jewish community," the Brooklyn Nets said in a statement. "We are pleased that he is going about the process in a meaningful way."

Irving, who was initially suspended on Nov. 3 for the "harmful impact of his conduct" relating to his social media posts, gave his most formal apologies on Saturday in an exclusive interview with SNY and at a press conference in Industry City Sunday morning - a press conference Irving referred to as 'a moment in history that I'm gonna remember forever.'

"I'm grateful we all can share space today, because there's a moment in history that I'm gonna remember forever, just because of the impact that all this has made on our world, cultures, not only just here in America but abroad," said Irving Sunday morning. "And right now we're just here to really take this effort to make a more equal world, a more fair world. We're all here to take it up in arms, I pray and I hope; because it's not just a solo act for me to try to take on the burdens of the world and change things. And I’ve just got to be aware of that.

"So with all that being said, I just want to offer my deep apologies to all those who are impacted over these last few weeks, specifically my Jewish relatives, my black relatives, you know, all races and cultures. I feel like we all felt the impact. And I don't stand for anything close to hate speech, or anti-Semitism, or anything that is anti going against the human race. I feel like we all should have an opportunity to speak for ourselves when things are assumed about us. And I feel it was necessary for me to stand in this place and take accountability for my actions because there was a way I should have handled all this. And as I look back and reflect, when I had the opportunity to offer my deep regrets to anyone that felt threatened or felt hurt by what I posted. That wasn't my intent at all. I meant no harm to any person, any group of people. And yeah, this is a big moment for me, because I'm able to learn throughout this process that the power of my voice is very strong. The influence that I have within my community is very strong, and I want to be responsible for that. In order to do that, you have to admit when you're wrong in instances where you hurt people, and it impacts them."

Irving will play his first game since Nov.1 against the Chicago Bulls. The Nets' superstar guard is expected to start in his return to the hardwood on Sunday night.