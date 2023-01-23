Kyrie Irving's Strong Message On Being The No. 1 Option

The Brooklyn Nets (29-17) were riding a four-game losing streak into the Bay Arena on Sunday evening. The team left Chase Center with a huge 17-point comeback win vs. the healthy Golden State Warriors (23-24).

The road win on Sunday night marked the first victory since Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) went down with the injury. Since then, the pressure on Kyrie Irving has risen to become the Nets' No. 1 option.

After Brooklyn's big road win, Kyrie Irving had a strong message about being the No. 1 option and/or the main guy for the Kevin Durant-less Nets.

"I told you guys that I was putting a lot of pressure on myself to be the first option or the second option or the main one. This is just a message for everybody at home: first option, the second option, third option, they don't f***ing matter to me," Irving said postgame. "It doesn't matter who has the ball in their hands as long as they're being aggressive, and it's the best shot for our team.

"The objective of this team sport is to win basketball games; not identify one person to carry everybody every single night. Some nights it's gonna occur like that or seems like that. For me, it's the team attitude, team atmosphere, and living the results with us playing together and collectively."

Irving, who poured in a game-high 38 points to go along with nine assists, led the charge Sunday night. He has now recorded 30+ points in a season-high three straight contests. To make things for Brooklyn and their superstar guard, he has also tallied 30+ points, five or more rebounds, and five or more assists in three straight games for the first time in his career.