Lakers Expected to Make Push for Brooklyn Nets Center
The Los Angeles Lakers' free agency board took a big hit when the Houston Rockets decided to re-sign veteran center Steven Adams, as he was linked to be one of the Lakers' biggest targets this offseason. Now, as trades begin to move as we are a few weeks out from the NBA Draft, the Lakers could be prepared to offer the Brooklyn Nets a deal for their starting center, Nic Claxton.
Claxton has already been tied to the Lakers since the trade deadline of this past season, and now that the Nets are heading into a competitive rebuild, this could essentially be the best time to move on from the 26-year-old center.
“Multiple Lakers outlets have reported on ‘theoretical’ trades involving Nets center Nic Claxton, and that’s not a coincidence. Claxton provides an athletic veteran floor runner who can switch to put next to Luka, the Nets and Lakers have done deals before, multiple times, and Claxton is likely ready to be on a contending team,” said NBA writer Matt Moore.
It's been reported all offseason that the Lakers are in the market for a rim-running center to pair with Luka Doncic for the foreseeable future and Claxton seems to be a solid fit for LA.
Given that Adams is now off the market, Myles Turner is likely to re-sign with the Pacers, and the center positon being bleak after that, the Lakers could be ready to throw their chips in for Nic Claxton in an effort to secure their number one need this offseason which is a rising star big man.
Claxton has also been featured in a few different trade proposals this week, not involving the Los Angeles Lakers, which could light a fire under the front office to make a deal soon, with the NBA draft only two weeks away.