Let The Games Begin: Kevin Durant Non-Committal On Last Team USA Ride At 2024 Paris Olympics

The Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant has plenty of time to decide whether he'll have one last ride with Team USA on the world's biggest stage. As of now, and rightfully so, it's too early for the 34-year-old to make a commitment to play at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"I'm definitely not going to make [a decision right] now," Durant stated after the Nets' win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. "I would say it's too early right now. They respect my timeline and where we are in a season. We are always in constant communication on what we want to do going forward. I'll have that conversation when it's time. But right now, I don't know."

Although Durant is non-commital, recruiting for the three-time Olympic gold medalist took place at Barclays Center on Wednesday night.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who took over as Team USA's head coach last year after Mike Krzyzewski's retirement, made it clear he wants Durant in Paris, France.

Kerr disclosed that Team USA managing director, Grant Hill, and assistant director Sean Ford have already made their pitches to Brooklyn's franchise cornerstone. Hill was calling the Warriors vs. Nets game for NBA TV and was seen outside the Nets' interview room after Durant concluded his postgame media availability.

"I know Grant [Hill] and Sean Ford have talked to him and I will most likely pull him aside tonight, so that would be nice," Kerr said pregame. "He’s been so dominant with Team USA and he’s a guy who just loves to play, so we’re hoping he decides to keep going."

Durant, who is tied with Carmelo Anthony for most Olympic gold medals in Team USA history (three), led the squad to gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The captain averaged 20.7 points in the tournament and cemented himself as Team USA's all-time leading scorer. He was also named 2021 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year.

"I love my Team USA family. I always want to represent my country, my city, my block, my friends, and my family," Durant said. "They gave me the opportunity to go on that platform in front of the whole world and showcase what all my people taught me since I was a kid. So [I'm] definitely got to think about it."