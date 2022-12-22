Skip to main content

Let The Games Begin: Kevin Durant Non-Committal On Last Team USA Ride At 2024 Paris Olympics

A 'hopeful' Team USA has begun recruiting Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant has plenty of time to decide whether he'll have one last ride with Team USA on the world's biggest stage. As of now, and rightfully so, it's too early for the 34-year-old to make a commitment to play at the 2024 Paris Olympics. 

"I'm definitely not going to make [a decision right] now," Durant stated after the Nets' win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. "I would say it's too early right now. They respect my timeline and where we are in a season. We are always in constant communication on what we want to do going forward. I'll have that conversation when it's time. But right now, I don't know." 

Although Durant is non-commital, recruiting for the three-time Olympic gold medalist took place at Barclays Center on Wednesday night. 

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who took over as Team USA's head coach last year after Mike Krzyzewski's retirement, made it clear he wants Durant in Paris, France. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kerr disclosed that Team USA managing director, Grant Hill, and assistant director Sean Ford have already made their pitches to Brooklyn's franchise cornerstone. Hill was calling the Warriors vs. Nets game for NBA TV and was seen outside the Nets' interview room after Durant concluded his postgame media availability. 

"I know Grant [Hill] and Sean Ford have talked to him and I will most likely pull him aside tonight, so that would be nice," Kerr said pregame. "He’s been so dominant with Team USA and he’s a guy who just loves to play, so we’re hoping he decides to keep going." 

USATSI_16528126

Durant, who is tied with Carmelo Anthony for most Olympic gold medals in Team USA history (three), led the squad to gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The captain averaged 20.7 points in the tournament and cemented himself as Team USA's all-time leading scorer. He was also named 2021 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year. 

"I love my Team USA family. I always want to represent my country, my city, my block, my friends, and my family," Durant said. "They gave me the opportunity to go on that platform in front of the whole world and showcase what all my people taught me since I was a kid. So [I'm] definitely got to think about it." 

In This Article (2)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors

USATSI_19649158_168390270_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Reveals Dream 5-on-5 Pickup Game Matchup

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_18033721
News

Kevin Durant Calls For Nets vs. Knicks Christmas Game

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_15351193
News

Steve Kerr Speaks on Kevin Durant's Success With Nets: 'He's The Same Guy'

By Chris Milholen
USATSI_19649164
News

Injury Update: Kyrie Irving Suddenly OUT for Nets vs. Warriors

By Chris Milholen
kyrie irving
News

Injury Report: Kyrie Irving Receives Surprising Status Change Before Warriors vs. Nets Game

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19522553_168390270_lowres
News

Paolo Banchero Reveals Humbling Experience Playing Kevin Durant

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_17587296_168390270_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors Injury Report Revealed

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19613898_168390270_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving Gives Surprise $50,000 to Refugee Women

By Chris Milholen