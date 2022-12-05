Nets Kevin Durant Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

After leading the Brooklyn Nets to a 3-1 record in Week 7 of the NBA season, Kevin Durant was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday, Nov. 28, through Sunday, Dec. 4.

Durant, who picks up his fifth Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor as a Net, recorded averages of 33.0 points (second among Eastern Conference players), 7.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.8 blocks, and 1.0 steals in 38.3 minutes per game.

His average of 1.8 rejections across the four games is tied for sixth in the East. Durant’s 38.3 minutes per contest ranks fourth in the conference. To pair with his 33.0 points per game, he shot an electric 65.4 percent from the field (first among East players that registered 10.0 or more field goal attempts per game), 37.5 percent from 3-point territory and 92.3 percent from the free-throw line. Durant was only player in the Eastern Conference this season to post 30 points per game on 65.0 percent shooting from the field in any four-game stretch.

The Nets superstar is just one of 27 players in franchise history to earn Player of the Week honors. He’s also one of just two Nets to win the award five or more times, joining Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd (nine).

Durant has a total of 31 Player of the Week honors. His 31 honors are the third-most among all players since the award was introduced in the 1979-80 season. He only trails only Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James (65) and Kobe Bryant (33).

The 34-year-old star is averaging 29.9 points, 6.6 boards, 5.4 assists, and 1.8 blocks in 36.9 minutes per game this season. Durant has appeared in all 25 games for Brooklyn and leads the NBA in both total points scored and total minutes played.