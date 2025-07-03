Nets Land in Kevin Durant Trade, Join Massive 7-Team Deal in Offseason Shake-Up
ESPN's Shams Charania warned NBA fans that the 2025 offseason would be the craziest they've seen, and a recent development proves his declaration correct.
Per The Athletic senior writer Fred Katz, the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets are working on expanding their initial Kevin Durant trade into a seven-team deal. The Brooklyn Nets were included in Katz's report.
"Other teams involved in negotiations at the moment include the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves, league sources say," Katz wrote on Wednesday.
At this time, the Nets haven't been reported to be making any new moves upon entering the deal. Brooklyn's trade with the Atlanta Hawks—which netted Terance Mann and the 22nd-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft (North Carolina's Drake Powell)—is likely to become part of the Durant blockbuster.
This would-be-record-breaking move could also reroute Jalen Green, giving Phoenix more building blocks around Devin Booker.
Brooklyn has already swung two trades this summer: the aforementioned Mann deal and Monday's Cam Johnson-for-Michael Porter Jr. swap. Once the Nets landed Porter, it seemed they'd be done adding outside pieces this summer. Focus was expected to shift to getting Cam Thomas' new contract done, but the expansion of the Durant trade creates opportunities that the Brooklyn front office could take advantage of.
Amid all the complexities, due to Brooklyn being the lone team included with ample cap room, the Nets should try and squeeze every possible future asset they can out of their rivals.
If this massive transaction is finalized, the Nets will have the opportunity to amend their previous agreement with Atlanta. Maybe Mann lands elsewhere, ridding Brooklyn of the three-year, $47 million contract he agreed to with the LA Clippers. Or, the Nets could add even more future draft capital after gaining Denver's 2032 unprotected first-rounder in the Porter trade.
The only negative aspect of Brooklyn's inclusion would be a further delay of Thomas' contract. The online fanbase is beginning to worry due to the lack of information regarding negotiations, and a holdup in the Durant trade may prevent Thomas from receiving the franchise's full focus.
Things are very vague at the moment, but clarity should be coming soon.
Brooklyn Nets on SI will continue to provide information regarding the seven-team deal as updates emerge.