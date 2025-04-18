Nets’ Potential Free Agent Target May Re-Sign With Current Team
One of the top players in this summer's free agent class—and a perfect fit for the Brooklyn Nets' backcourt—may not be available for very long.
Josh Giddey, the Chicago Bulls' crafty combo guard who was once selected with the sixth-overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder, may have put together a strong enough breakout season to earn a massive new contract in the Windy City.
"I think he fits really well here," Bulls executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas said in his exit interview on Thursday, "and I hope to see him here for the next years to come."
Alongside Coby White, Giddey led Chicago to the play-in tournament, where the Bulls' season ended at the hands of the Miami Heat last night. The Australian native was recently linked to the Nets as a possible offseason target courtesy of Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus.
"The Nets can give Josh Giddey (restricted) an offer sheet that's as unattractive as possible to scare the Chicago Bulls off from matching. Perhaps a four-year, $120.3 million descending contract starting at $32.5 million would be enough," Pincus wrote on March 27. "Brooklyn could give Giddey a 15 percent trade bonus and 50 percent of his annual salary before each season, too."
Creating a backcourt tandem of Giddey and Cam Thomas would be a massive development, providing general manager Sean Marks with even more flexibility than he already has. Should the Nets address the point guard spot through an external free agent, they become free to spend their lottery selection (as well as three other first-round picks) on frontcourt depth.
Of course, that's contingent on Giddey not receiving an extension from the franchise that traded for him back in 2024.
"I feel really good about Josh and his future here," Karnišovas continued.
If Marks and Brooklyn can pry Giddey from an Eastern Conference rival, they'll have their guard duo in place for years to come (assuming Thomas re-signs after not being extended before the rookie-scale contract deadline). Giddey, 22, and Thomas, 23, still have room to develop, but luckily for Nets fans: Jordi Fernandez, a player development guru, now heads the coaching staff.