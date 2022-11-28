Nets Seth Curry Status vs. Magic Revealed

The Brooklyn Nets will have Seth Curry available against the Magic Monday night. Brooklyn's head coach, Jacque Vaughn was hopeful Curry, who hasn't played in a full back-to-back this season, would be a go for the Nets.

“We’ll see. We’ll assess him after the game. Increasing his minutes which is good and next stage hopefully he’s playing back-to-backs," said Vaughn after the Nets 111-97 win over the Portland Trail Blazers Sunday evening. "I’m hoping so.”

The guard is coming off an electric season-high 29 points on a season-high 7-of-10 shooting from 3-Point range in 29 minutes to help lead Brooklyn to a needed win over Portland Sunday night. It was a high-scoring performance his head coach was excited to see from the sidelines.

“It’s fun to see, especially when they go in. You see the confidence he has in his shot and the rhythm he’s starting to regain just from not playing and having offseason surgery," said Vaughn after Curry's season-high scoring performance. "It adds a dynamic to our group just because of the pace we can play with and if you want to double-team Ky or Kevin, there’s some guys on the right side than can really shoot the basketball.”

Curry, who stated he was hopeful to play Monday night, put up 13 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter. On the season, the guard is now shooting 43.9 percent from 3-Point territory.

"I always feel like if I get good shots, I'm going to make them at a high clip," Curry said postgame. "It's just a matter of what our offense is looking like and how I'm moving. It's not really about my rhythm. Guys found me to start the game and felt pretty good, aggressive, and just try to attack off the bounce when I could. Try to hunt shots for myself and my big night was a product of our offense."