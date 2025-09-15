Projecting how the Nets' Wing Rotation Will Unfold
The Brooklyn Nets went from not having much wing depth a season ago to creating rotation questions through offseason trades and draft picks. With proven players entering the room, the returners will have a tough time maintaining their playing time.
With that said, the Nets are in the process of rebuilding and could value development over talent in their lineup decisions. There will have to be a balance of keeping veteran players happy and giving young options time to work through mistakes.
Everyone on the Wing (Potentially)
- Ziaire Williams
- Terance Mann
- Haywood Highsmith
- Jalen Wilson
- Noah Clowney
- Dariq Whitehead
- Drake Powell
The reason this grouping contains so many players is that Brooklyn will have to be flexible with where they play people to maximize development. While some of these players may never play on the wing, they remain viable options if they can't secure playing time in other positions.
The likely candidates making up the rotation are Williams, Mann and Highsmith. Given their track record in the league, they can provide the most consistent production on both ends.
Williams and Mann recently worked out together. They played one-on-one, practicing their transition and clock management scoring situations.
Williams flashed the ability to shoot at a high level in the 2024-25 season with a 34.1% clip from beyond the arc. Additionally, he was the team's top on-ball defender towards the end of the season and is expected to be the starting player moving forward.
The Nets acquired Mann and the draft rights to the No. 22 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft (Powell) on July 7 by sending cash considerations to Boston as part of a three-team trade. He is already calling his own shot, saying that he is in the prime of his career and will show people the ability to go outside of his perceived role.
Highsmith was a more recent addition to Brooklyn's ecosystem as a salary dump. He has an expiring contract, and as the oldest player on the team, he can offer valuable mentorship. Once he recovers from knee surgery, he will effectively defend against opposing ball handlers.
In the waiting room lies the Nets' 2023 Draft class. Wilson is on a non-guaranteed deal, which means he is on cut watch with the current 18-man roster. Clowney and Whitehead have contract assurance as former first-round picks, but the path to playing time is not an easy one.
In 20 starts last season, Clowney averaged 11.1 points and 4.3 rebounds. There are major efficiency concerns with him as he shot below 40% from the field and below 35% from three in those starts. Despite these issues, Clowney remains the most likely candidate from the 2023 class to receive playing time due to his positional versatility.
Whitehead is intriguing because this is the first time he is coming into a season healthy. He is a pure shooter, ending his 20 appearances in the 2024-25 season with a 44.6% clip from three-point range. Look for him to get time in Long Island to start the season, but opportunities will come post-trade deadline.
The biggest unknown on the wing is the rookie, Powell. He did not play in NBA Summer League due to a left knee injury, but he has garnered some hype from his performance at the NBA Combine. Like Whitehead, he may have to spend time in the G League, but he has the potential to see minutes later in the season.
A three-man rotation may consist of Williams, Highsmith, and Clowney, who are expected to make the most significant contributions at the start of the season. We are predicting that Mann will primarily play shooting guard. Look for Powell and Whitehead to get their shots when injuries and trades occur.