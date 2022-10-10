Brooklyn Nets Draw Record Turnout at Practice in the Park

The Nets hosted a record-setting crowd at their annual Practice in the Park at Brooklyn Bridge Park's Pier 2. Around 8,000 tickets were distributed for the event, which is also the maximum capacity for Pier 2. From the opening tip, hours before the players arrived at the fan show, it was clear the fans weren't over what transpired in the drama-filled offseason.

There's no secret that part of Brooklyn's fanbase isn't sold on Steve Nash to coach the Nets, and those fans showed it at the event. A shower of boos as cold as the East River behind them captivated Pier 2 when the Nets head coach was introduced to the crowd.

The rough greeting from fans stems from the lack of confidence in the head coach to lead Brooklyn to the franchise's first elusive championship and whether Nash can handle coaching the star-studded team. Kevin Durant's trade request - a request that included an ultimatum of choosing between the superstar or having Nash and the Nets general manager, Sean Marks fired -- is also in the back of the fanbase's mind.

Ironically, he wasn't the only one to receive the disgruntled treatment. Durant got a mixture of boos and cheers (mostly cheers) when to took the courts. It was no surprise Kyrie Irving got the loudest ovation Tuesday afternoon. The fans saw their favorite players run light drills on the two blacktop courts with the beautiful view of lower Manhattan as a backdrop.

“The guys have worked really hard, they’re locked in to all the details. We’re trying to form an identity and understanding each other, coming together,” Nash told team color commentator Tim Capstraw. “It’s a challenge but they’ve worked really hard. If we stick with it then we’ll be a great team.”

Day'Ron Sharpe was the only player made available to the media at the event. The second-year big saw firsthand the impact COVID-19 had on the Nets last season. From the City of New York's vaccination mandates - mandates that limited Irving to playing in only 29 games (six home games) - and the outbreaks throughout last season damaging continuity. Now with Irving available to play in all the contests and no vaccination mandates active, Sharpe foresees a better season ahead.

"I'd say a non-COVID year, like a real year," Sharpe said. "I've been telling some of the teammates everything was different because of COVID, so I need to see how things are without COVID. We're just crashing hard every day, getting better together, getting better chemistry with the team."

The event held a special place for honoring the franchise's 10th year in Brooklyn. A sculpture of the Nets' 10th-year anniversary - a logo that will be on the Barclays Center hardwood throughout the season - was on display for fans to take a picture of next to. The scenary of the event also resonates with all hoopers. That was something that was dear to the Nets' head coach.

"Playing outside with friends many days in the winter, in the rain whatever it was, just had to be out playing there," Nash said. "It's always great to be back out on the playground."

Almost all players on the Nets know well about the history of the franchise, even the 20-year-old Sharpe is knowledgeable about the relocation from New Jersey. The relocation of the franchise took place when he was around 10 years old. All in all, expect the Nets to honor the franchise's legacy throughout the year.

"I could remember when the Nets were in Jersey, too," Sharpe stated. "I'm not that young. I can remember the Nets starting in Jersey. For me to be part of Brooklyn, it's been a long time I didn't even realize it was that long either myself."