Should the Brooklyn Nets Target This Intriguing Young Player?
As a team that is not expected to compete for a championship this season, the Brooklyn Nets could afford to take a risk on a player or two.
While trading some of the franchise’s future centerpieces wouldn’t be the best idea, it might be time to evaluate who is the best fit on the roster moving forward as the team continues to rebuild.
According to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, the Dallas Mavericks are reportedly exploring the trade market for 23-year-old forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper, and he views the Brooklyn Nets as a potential suitor
“The main motivation for potentially moving Prosper is to give him an opportunity to grow elsewhere and open a roster spot to officially sign Dante Exum,” Siegel said. “The Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat could make sense as potential suitors for the Mavs' young forward, especially if they are to receive minor draft compensation from Dallas.”
Should Brooklyn Be Interested?
While Prosper’s NBA career has gotten off to a slow start, He represents a type of long-term project that wouldn't hurt the Nets to take a risk on.
Last season, he averaged 3.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game while shooting 40.2% from the field and 23.5% from beyond the arc.
These aren’t impressive numbers by any means, but Prosper has flashed just enough potential since his days that he could be worth a flyer.
During the 2023-2024 campaign, he scored 16 points while grabbing six rebounds and two steals in his first NBA start. This season, he scored a career-high 20 points while adding six rebounds.
After entering the draft following a productive season at Marquette, Prosper earned some serious praise from none other than for Net fan-favorite Jared Dudley. While serving as an assistant coach for the Mavericks, Prosper caught Dudley’s attention with his impressive level of conditioning and physical frame.
“I mean, listen, we had 1,000 workouts. I just remember his physicality. I remember that a lot of people—I would say out of our workouts 50 to 60 percent were out of shape—he was in elite shape. So that’s already going to separate yourself,” Dudley told D Magazine. “And then his size. I think he’s just built. He has the frame to be a big-time elite defender in this league.”
While Brooklyn has some tough, high-energy defenders in their backcourt, they lack a reliable paint/post player beside Nic Claxton. If Prosper can live up to his potential and at least be a contributor on the defensive end, the Nets could use a player of his caliber