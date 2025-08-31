The Perfect Landing Spot for Ex-Net Tosan Evbuomwan
Tosan Evbuomwan is headed elsewhere—he just doesn't know where yet. Yesterday, the Brooklyn Nets released the 24-year-old wing after a nearly nine-month tenure with the team. Evbuomwan agreed to a two-way contract with the Nets back on New Year's Day, instantly becoming a consistent asset to Head Coach Jordi Fernandez's rotation.
Unfortunately for Evbuomwan, he fell victim to Brooklyn's first attempt at trimming its jam-packed roster. Sometimes, that's just how things go. But that doesn't mean Evbuomwan's NBA career is over. Quite the opposite, actually.
Evbuomwan's best fit would likely be with a team in need of a player with length, the ability to guard multiple positions and solid playmaking skills. While he didn't post monster numbers with the Nets, he proved to be a capable playmaker, bringing plenty of versatility to the floor.
Just because of how they always seem to be in need of the traits listed above, the Los Angeles Lakers immediately stick out as a potential fit. Evbuomwan could bring his 12.9% assist rate to a Lakers offense that could use another ball handler, forcing less offensive pressure on the LeBron James-Luka Doncic duo.
Plus, Evbuomwan is quite the underrated rebounder—specifically on the defensive end. Last season, he posted a 15.8 defensive-rebound percentage. For context, Los Angeles ranked 20th in defensive rebounding in 2024-25, making them extremely below average at best. Yes, the Lakers did bring in DeAndre Ayton, which should help, but you can never have too much rebounding.
Perhaps the biggest positive for LA would be that Evbuomwan wouldn't cost anything. He'd likely be handed another two-way contract with minimal expectations, yet still possesses the ability to help grind out wins if given the opportunity to play.
The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks also appear to be fits for the same reasons used to justify the Lakers, except for the rebounding element. It absolutely applies to Miami, which finished one spot behind Los Angeles, but doesn't come close to playing an impact on Milwaukee, which was the best defensive-rebounding team in the league last season.
It'd be hard to imagine Evbuomwan not landing somewhere after what he put on tape in 2024-25—or not even receiving a training camp invite. He's proven he belongs in the NBA; he just got unlucky with the situation he was in with the Nets.
Someone will eventually take a flier on him, and if his effort and intensity travel, they'll be very happy that they did.